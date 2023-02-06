SLFA appoints new Referees’ Committee

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has appointed retired FIFA Referee, Alhaji M.A Sesay, as the Chairperson of the Referees Committee. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the SLFA Executive Committee confirmed his appointment alongside six others.

The appointment of M.A Sesay is considered to be in conformity with the new FIFA Refereeing structure that enjoins Member Associations to appoint FIFA retired referees to chair the Referees Committee.

Other members of the Committee are Dr. P. K Muana as Vice Chairman, former FIFA referee Alhaji Daudu Williams, newly elected Sierra Leone Handball Association president and former referee, Alie Gibril Koroma, Sufian Cole, Lansana Boima and Madam Margaret Korji.

The now setup Referees Committee is expected to work immediately and is tasked to handle all matters regarding referees.

The appointment of this committee could be seen as a timely move by the Football Association following several issues around the country’s Premier League relating to poor officiating and club officials attacking match officials.