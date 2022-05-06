SLAWIJ trains female journalists on women’s participation in election

By Jeneba A Conteh

The Sierra Leone Association of Women in Journalism (SLAWIJ), with support from UN Women, has on Thursday, May 5, trained female journalists across the country on the need to increase women’s participation in elections.

The event took place at the Council of Churches Sierra Leone (CCSL) Hall, King Herman Road in Freetown.

Representative from UN Women, Ella Syl Macfoy, who doubles as the Social Programme Officer, congratulated SLAWIJ for such training, which she said was critical for female journalists in defining how the media portray gender reporting during the electioneering process.

She noted that female journalists play a very significant role in shaping public perceptions about women and about men, which was why it’s crucial to reporting their voices as well as challenging gender stereotypes in women leadership.

Senior Electoral Commissioner, Shebora Kamara, said election is a process not an event and that the electoral cycle refers to the series of processes, events or activities that take place before during and after the conduct of the polls.

He stated that the electoral cycle is divided into three phases or period- pre – electoral period which means all processes or activities that precede the poll, the electoral period which is all processes or activities that occur at the height of elections and the post electoral period which involves all processes or activities that occur after the conduct of polls including counting and announcement of results.

He continues that the strategic plan of the Electoral Commission Sierra Leone 2022-2024, was spread in all aspects of the electoral cycle with the theme strengthening electoral process for maximum performance.

He said there will be ten strategic pillars including institutional staff capacity and infrastructural development, electoral financing accountability and transparency, boundary delimitation,voter registration, electoral legal reform,conduct of election and referendum, electoral education communication and outreach, inclusive participation and equality,ICT and recruit management and research monitoring and evaluation.

He further stated that in the current stage of ECSL in the electoral cycle training and few other activities take place in all the phases of the electoral cycle.

He said at the moment the electoral commission for Sierra Leone is at the pre- electoral period or stage preparing to update the voters’ register in September 2022.

He said an operational plan has been developed for implementation, taking into consideration all aspects of voter registration and exhibition.

Dr. Claudine Hingston talked about how female journalists should be gender sensitive in reporting elections.

She stated that female journalists must include everyone and ensure they give visibility to both men and women and let the voices of women be heard in their reporting.

Lecture FBC Dr. Tonya Musa said putting equality and inclusion at the heart of election reporting would be very much expedient.