SKYE Bank launches “back to school promo”

By Adama Conteh

One of Sierra Leone leading financial institutions, Skye Bank SL Limited has launched an exciting promotion for its lovely customers and non- customers.

At its Siaka Stevens Street branch in Freetown on Thursday 10th August 2023, the banking institution launched its “Back to School Promotion.”

Skye Bank Executive Director and COO, Akinremi Oladipo before launching the promotion, explained that they launched the promotion because of the care and love they have for children and their parents.

In their quest of expanding your world, they are giving back to their customers and as a way of thanking them for banking with them.

He further stated that the promotion targeting customers that enters their banking hall to do remittance transactions such as Western Union, Money Gram, Ria among others and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The customized items comprises of: umbrellas, packet rice, school bags, books, pens, calculator, oil among others.

The promotion which started on the 10th August 2023 is expected to end on the 31st December 2023.

Skye Bank Head of Retail Banking, Sia Betty Sesay, in a joyous mood spoke of how they are ready to give back to the lovely customers and also for their customers to know that they are there to serve them. She also said that Sierra Leoneans can benefit from this promotion, whether they are customers or not. “Everyone is eligible to benefit from this back to school promo” she noted.

She said that all customers needed to do was to have a code to receive money whether from Money Gram, Ria, or Western Union and take to any Skye Bank branch “Once you cash out with us with such services, you are eligible to a lucky dip and whatever you get from that lucky dip, will be given to the lucky winner instantly,” she explained.

Skye Bank, Mohamed J. Bah, said that this is not just a promo, but it is a way of giving back to the people. He further said that they have other programs that they will launch after this promo. He said that they have Master Cards which is a recent promo that they just launched. He said that, with this promo their customers will appreciate them as a whole.

He then said that they were looking for more people to bank with Skye Bank. He further thanked the Executive Director and colleagues who worked really hard, and also the press for covering the program.