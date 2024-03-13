Sky Vision College reflects on a successful IWD  celebration

Sky Vision College proudly reflects on a remarkable International Women’s Day celebration held on March 7th, 2024, dedicated to honoring and empowering women from all walks of life. The event, which brought together students, faculty, staff, and members of the community, was a testament to the college’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The day commenced with praising the Lord. From inspirational talks by accomplished women leaders starting with Madam Fatmata Kargbo – Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, followed by inspiring words from Lieutenant Sadrina Paula Turay from the Ministry of Defence.

Some thought-provoking words by Madam Reshma Kadam, Chief Marketing Officer at Sky Vision College, inspiring attendees to celebrate the achievements and resilience of women worldwide.

That was followed by encouraging speech by Ms. Janet Kamanda from SOS Children’s Village.

We also witnessed strong words from Ms. Margaret Yainkain Mansaray, CEO & Founder of Women in Energy SL Ltd which motivated young women to be the change makers of the future.

The event was also supported by the Indian professionals Ms. Athira Savin, Senior Software Engineer and Ms. Ashna Jobin, Accounts and Procurement Officer at G. Shankardas & Sons Ltd. focusing on empowerment, self-care and motivation to fight for gender equality. Participants were treated to a wealth of knowledge and inspiration.

“We were thrilled to see such a vibrant turnout for our Women’s Day celebration,” says Binta Jalloh, CEO of Bintex SL Ltd at Sky Vision College. “It was truly heartwarming to witness individuals coming together to recognize and uplift the contributions of women in our society.”

One of the highlights of the event was the panel discussion featuring prominent women from various fields, who shared their personal journeys, challenges, and triumphs. Their stories served as a source of inspiration for attendees, igniting a sense of empowerment and determination to effect positive change.

In addition to the enriching discussions, attendees had the opportunity to connect and network with like-minded individuals, fostering a supportive community dedicated to advancing gender equality and women’s rights.

As the day drew to a close, participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to continue championing the cause of women’s empowerment in their communities and beyond.

“We believe that the celebration of Women’s Day is not just a one-day event but a year-long commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society,” adds Madam Fatmata Kargbo, Deputy Minister of Trade & Industry. “We look forward to building on the momentum generated by this event and continuing our efforts to empower women at Sky Vision College and beyond.”

Sky Vision College extends its heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the Women’s Day celebration and reaffirms its dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women in all aspects of life.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the academic counselor Ms. Susan Koroma followed by cake cutting and group photography as a great memory of the event.

Together, let us continue to celebrate and empower women every day!