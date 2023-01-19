Sky Vision College of Digital Technology opens in Freetown

As a way of enhancing digital transformation in Sierra Leone, a group of Indian business people have come together and officially opened Sky Vision College of Digital Technology at Wilberforce in Freetown, an information technology institution that would impart quality ICT knowledge to Sierra Leoneans.

Over 30 students have been admitted into the college, according to management.

The college will offer the best IT solutions in the country and for organisations, with services including CCTV installation and configuration, pops solution for hotel and supermarkets, accounting system, website building, among several other services.

Courses the college will offer include diploma in software engineering, diploma in infrastructure management services, big data developer-Hadoop, diploma in digital marketing, diploma in financial accounting, cloud computing professional,eithical hacking, android app developer, java application developer and Microsoft office.

Speaking at the opening of the College, Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs, Abass Abdulai Bangura said as an institution, they are ready for healthy competition and that they were on the verge of signing Memorandum of Understanding with other institutions as a way of networking.

He said Sky Vision is not only going to be a college but one that would be providing solutions in the IT world and that they would be opened to international partners.

“We have lecturers that can do the job and impart the right knowledge. We are about to take ICT to the general level of life,” he said.

Co.Founder and Rector of the college,Munish Sharma, said the college is accredited by the National Council for Technical,Vocational and other Academic Awards (NCTVA) and that they would offer updated courses in sisco,Microsoft and many other applications.

“Our courses are internationally certified. We are not only providing the knowledge for our students but we are also going to be providing training for our graduates in job interview skills and many others,” he said.

Nadia Parkinson from the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) said, unlike other institutions, Sky Vision went through the process of accreditation and certified before they started operations, thus calling on them to continue in that spirit.

Ing.Momahed Jalloh from NCTVA, said they were excited with Sky Vision and that they knew it is an excellent institution and called on the management and staff to be professional, while calling on the students to stay focused and always behave well.

Simeon T. Sandy from the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) Secretariat, in the Ministry of Higher Education, said the training that would be provided by the institution is line with the vision of the government to ensure the middle manpower level is developed with lots of graduates that would contribute to national development.

Delivering the keynote address, Oliver B.M Somasa,Retired Deputy Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, said the continued support of those present at the occasion and their contribution to the development of the college were paramount to the achievement of the Sierra Leone national development strategies.

“This should be the task of us all, the government, the private sector,NGOs and our development partners. The establishment of this institution is no doubt in line with the Ministry of Education’s Technical Education and Vocational Training(TVET) policy to develop a framework for public-private partnership, with a view to increasing private sector participation in TVET,expand access, improve quality particularly in areas with high job creation,” he said.

He hammered home the need for young Sierra Leoneans to recognize computer skills as a rewarding profession, adding that the qualification and competence in that skill and related professionals must be encouraged to join and manage training in that field.