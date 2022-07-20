Sierra Leone’s membership of AUA restored

By Ishmael Dumbuya

After over 35 years of absence from the African Union of Architects (AUA), Sierra Leone’s three representatives’ at the just concluded Congress in Rabat, Morocco have successfully settled on behalf of the Sierra Leone Institute of Architects (SLIA), several accumulated fees previously owed to the AUA.

The AUA, founded in 1981 is the continental body of all registered architects in Africa.

Its primary mission is to unite architects in Africa regardless of race, creed, nationality or religion

It operates through its 5 regional groupings which further comprise of section countries.

The 3-man delegation in Rabat raised the funds to pay the dues on behalf of SLIA and hence, repelled what would have been a monumental embarrassment.

The institute was represented by the President of SLIA, Arc Manilius Garber, Vice President Arc Mohammed Coomber and Honorable Secretary Arc Abel Onomake respectively.

The SLIA delegation had meetings with officials of AUA West Region (which Sierra Leone belongs to) on their reintegration and restoration of Sierra Leone’s voting rights.

The delegation also engaged the AUA Commission on Education with a view to obtaining support for their underdeveloped School of Architecture as well as, opening the door for their students to participate in architectural and urban planning competition events hosted by the AUA, IUA (International Union of Architects) and the CAA (Commonwealth Association of Architects) respectively.

There’s a current international students competition on “the great green wall” for which architecture students in Sierra Leone are now eligible to participate.

The climax of the Congress were; the re-admission of Sierra Leone to the continental body, restoration of Sierra Leone’s voting rights in AUA elections, presentation of research papers on the built environment, urban planning, conservation and the swearing into office , of a new council to run the affairs of AUA for the next three years.

The next triennial Congress/General Assembly is schedule to take place in Kinshasa DRC in 2025.