Sierra Leone Weightlifting congratulates new IWF President

By Sahr Morris Jnr

President of the Sierra Leone Weightlifting Association, Mohamed Bangura, has in a special way congratulated the newly elected President of the International Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Jalood.

Bangura who was amongst other Presidents and delegates to elect the new IWF Administration presented a special designed plaque of Sierra Leone to the President elect, Mohammed Jalood at the congress hall in Tirana, Albania.

“We want to congratulate Mohammed Jalood and look forward to his leadership for the development and progress of Weightlifting in Sierra Leone and across the World,” Bangura said.

President Jalood brings extensive experience within the sport; having been a weightlifting athlete for 13 years, working within the administration for 26 years and spending the last five as IWF General Secretary.

Upon his election, he thanked the weightlifting family and out-going Interim President, Dr. Michael Irani for all the good work done together. Jalood also remarked “I would like to thank the weightlifting family for all the good work done together over the years. But, especially my good friend Mohamed Yousef Al-Mana who withdrew his candidacy to unite the IWF family.

“Looking ahead, we have a lot of good work to do and we are all committed to the same goal. Today, we have taken the first step in building a stronger organization, one that is more resilient and more ambitious. Today, is a bright day for our sport and I look forward to doing many more good things for our organization together with the entire weightlifting family!”

The election of the new IWF President and Executive Board confirmed the strong wish of the IWF member federations for a renewal and change within the organization.”



While it was essential for some experienced leaders to remain, a total of 12 new members will now join the Board – making for a 66% change in the leadership team. In addition, the female representation was substantially increased above the quota. Furthermore, three dedicated athlete representative positions are now an integral part of the Board, with full voting rights.



The new IWF President Mohammed Jalood commented, “I am looking forward to getting started with my new team. We have been given the confidence and trust of our members to bring positive change and this is something that I am dedicated to doing. There is a renewed energy within our organization, I have already had the chance to discuss with my team who are ready to get to work and start delivering good things for our sport.





