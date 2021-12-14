Sierra Leone Taekwondo Association President delighted with World Federation

December 14, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

President of the Sierra Leone Taekwondo Association (SLTA), Oness Abayormi Johnson, has expressed his enchantment with the World Taekwondo Federation, after receiving over 150-floor mats and over 100 different sizes of uniforms for athletes and coaches.

The delightful President said the equipment came at the right time as he continues with the drive to spread the sport across the country and get more people to follow the sport.

He said: “This is a blessing in disguise; we will now use these mats to scout out for more Taekwondo fighters from the schools and the communities. This equipment will only be given to paid-up members as we look forward to securing funds to pay our yearly subscription for next year to the World Federation not to miss out on any other benefits.”

Johnson further revealed that they are now looking for a bigger hall that will be able to occupy the mats for training and called on the Sports Ministry for help. A few weeks ago, the Sierra Leone Taekwondo Association hosted an Olympic Solidarity technical course for its members.

The course, hosted in conjunction with the Sierra Leone National Olympic Committee, took place at the National Stadium in Freetown and was supervised by World Taekwondo Education Department.

Taekwondo has reportedly been one of the fastest growing sports in Sierra Leone since the Sierra Leone Taekwondo Association (SLTA) was approved by World Taekwondo in 2012.