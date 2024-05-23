Sierra Leone secured bronze trophy at the IHF Zone II tourney

Sierra Leone U-18 side secured the bronze medal and trophy at the IHF Trophy Zone 2 Africa tourney in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The young Sierra Leonean team were able to attain the third-place position after finishing behind Guinea, and Senegal.

Both Mali and Mauritania ended the tournament with two points in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Sierra Leone beat Mali 43:27, and the match between Guinea and Mauritania was stopped after nine minutes played when Guinea led 6:0, and eventually Guinea were given a 10:0 victory.

In the junior (U20) tournament, both semi-finals were played. Guinea left no chance to home side Mauritania (40:21), while Senegal defeated Sierra Leone 34:25. In the placement match 5-6, Gambia snatched a victory from Mali, 39:38.

The winners of the youth and the junior tournaments of both events booked their tickets to the IHF Trophy Continental Phase Africa.

Final ranking

Youth (U18)

1. Guinea

2. Senegal

3. Sierra Leone

4. Mali 5. Mauritania

Junior (U20)

1. Guinea

2. Senegal

3. Mauritania

4. Sierra Leone 5. Gambia 6. Mali