Sierra Leone scores 34 in corruption perception index

By Ishmael Dumbuya

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index, Sierra Leone has maintained a score of 34 out of 100 on the list as reported by Transparency International.

The Corruption Perception Index grades countries based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be. A country’s score indicates the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Since 2018, Sierra Leone has been doing well in the Corruption Perception Index rankings.

Corruption Perceptions index of Sierra Leone increased from 21 score in 2007 to 34 score in 2022, growing at an average annual rate of 3.86%.

In his reaction to the index, the Commissioner, Anti- Corruption Commission, Francis Ben Kaifala stated that Sierra Leone has for the 4th time in 4 years moved from 115 in 2021 to 110 out of 180 countries surveyed in the 2022 Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index.

Since 2018, Sierra Leone has in each year broken its previous ranking record in the CPI with the latest being it new highest ever.

The country maintained its score of 34 in 2022, which is above the Sub-Saharan average and the highest the country has recorded since the CPI ranking began. Ben Kaifala noted.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has been in the centre stage in investigating and prosecuting cases of corruption in the country.