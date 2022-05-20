Sierra Leone name 25-man squad to face Nigeria, Guinea Bissau in 2023 Afcon qualifiers

Sierra Leone head coach John Keister has named a 25-man squad for the first two matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Nigeria and Guinea Bissau next month.

The former Leone Stars midfielder has surprisingly included skipper, Steve Caulker ahead of their opening 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on June 9.

The Gaziantep defender has missed the club’s last three league games following a muscle injury but Coach Keister hopesto have his new captain fit before the Super Eagles clash.

There were not much new changes in the squad but there was no room for, SC Cambuur winger, Issa Kallon and Randers striker, Alhaji Kamara missed out.

QPR defenders, Osman Kakay maintained his spot whiles Indonesian Liga 1 club PSIS Semarang defender, Alie Sesay made his return after he was left out of the squad for the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Bolton striker, Amadou Bakayoko, Sierra Leone Premier League current top-scorer, Musa N Kamara, and China based forward, Mohamed Buya Turay all made the squad.

Midfielder, Kwame Quee who missed the recent friendly tie in Turkey was also included in the squad but could miss the Super Eagles clash after he was red carded in Leone Stars last group match at the Afcon against Equatorial Guinea. The Afcon finals are set for Ivory Coast next June.

The Leone Stars set to open camp in the neighbouring Guinean capital before travelling to Nigeria to face Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium whiles Leone Stars will play their home matches at the General Lansana Conté stadium hosting Guinea Bissau on June 13.