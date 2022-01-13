35.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, January 13, 2022
spot_img
HomeSports
Sports

Sierra Leone increases players’ match appearance fee

By Concord Times
0
85

January 13, 2022

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone government, through the Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Authority has increased the match appearance fees for Leone Stars players from US$3,000 to US$5,000 just after the team’s performance against defending champions, Algeria.

According to the NSA Communication man, Eric Fomba, the increment in yesterday’s match appearance fees formed part of motivation to the team in the goal less draw against defending Champions and one of the tournament’s favorites, Algeria.

Despite the increment in match appearance, no changes were made in the other areas, as earlier released by the government. The Ministry of Finance gave a breakdown of the allowances each player and member of the coaching staff would be entitled to receive in the group and knock-out stages of the tournament.

Winning a match still remains US$ 4,500 for each player whiles $1,500 for a draw. Match appearance fees for the Round of 16, Quarter Final, Semi-Final and Grand Final is also expected to increase from $4,000, $5,000, $8,000 and $10,000 respectively with a winning bonus of $4,000 but it is still unclear what the amount will be.

Sierra will face Ivory Coast in their second Group match before taking on Equatorial Guinea in their final match.

Previous articlePresident Bio urges Leone Stars to do more in Cameroon
Next articleAudit Report: Ministry of Health Ordered to Refund Over Le144 million
Concord Timeshttp://slconcordtimes.com

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved