Sierra Leone Commercial Bank signs Le 750M partnership with SLFA

October 25, 2021

Sierra Leone’s leading financial institute in the country, Sierra Leone Commercial Bank last Friday 22nd October, 2021, signed a Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Leone (750,000,000) sponsorship partnership agreement with the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) at the Bank Head Office at Siaka Steven Street in Freetown.

The partnership agreement will see the Bank becomes official sponsors of the senior national team, Leone Stars in the upcoming African Nations Cup tournament scheduled to take place at Cameroon in January 2022.

Also, as part of the partnership agreement, the lead Commercial Bank in the country launched its African Cup of Nations Promotion named ‘Put Am Dae!’ which gives their customers and Sierra Leoneans the opportunity to experience the African Cup of Nations live in Cameroon by winning tickets to the tournament.

Before the symbolic signing, President of Sierra Leone Football Association, Thomas Daddy Brima was full of praise and appreciates the bank for what he describes as timely intervention in supporting the Football Association and the National team ahead of the Nations Cup.

“This is a big intervention made by the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank and it is the biggest the SLFA has received towards our journey to Cameroon 2022. We are grateful for this partnership and support,” the SLFA boss said and calls on other business to still come onboard the supporting train like Africell Mobile Company and Sierra Leone Commercial Bank.

The acting Managing Director Bockarie Kalokoh said the Bank engagement and partnership signing with the SLFA is not new as it is their duty and continued support to sports in the country.

He said: “The spirit of Afcon marches our core values as a winner and as a Bank that brings people together so do the African Cup of Nations. This partnership with SLFA and the Bank newly launched ‘Put Am Dae!’ will bring us strongly with our customers because Sierra Leoneans are passionate about football.”

The deal includes a cash donation of Le750 million to SLFA and a package for two lucky raffle tickets draw winners to watch the team’s matches in Cameroon with air ticket and hotel bill covered.

Existing SLCB customers with Le250,000 in their account who use the bank’s SMS, Mobile App, *944# and other services such as its Visa card qualify automatically for the raffle whose prize will be announced in December.

Others that are not yet customers that want to take part in the raffle can open an account and deposit a minimum of Le250,000 at the time of the draw.