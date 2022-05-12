20.9 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, May 13, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Shireen Abu Akleh: Thousands mourn slain journalist as Palestinians call for accountability

By concord.web
0
229


Ramallah, West Bank
CNN
 — 

Thousands gathered in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Thursday to mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as the Palestinian Authority vowed to take the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Journalists, diplomats, religious leaders, and officials including Arab members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, attended the memorial procession at the Palestinian Authority President’s residence, which saw Abu Akleh’s Palestinian-flag-draped coffin carried in as honor guards played musical instruments. Crowds that had gathered on the streets outside the residence were heard chanting “the honest voice never dies” and “we sacrifice our blood and spirit for you, Shireen.”

The memorial was attended by Palestinian Authority…

Read more…

Previous articleWe’re ready to consider Nato membership – Finland’s foreign minister
Next articleThe Ukrainian refugee schoolgirl learning fast in the UK
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved