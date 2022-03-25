Sexual predator gets 15 years imprisonment

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Twenty-one-year-old Mohamed Jalloh alias ‘Rasta’ was on Wednesday 23rd March 2022, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by Justice Mohamed Bawoh presiding over cases at the Sexual Offences Model Court in Freetown, after he was convicted for the offense of sexual penetration.

The accused was before the court on one count indictment of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act 2012, Act No. 12 of 2012, as repealed and replaced by Section 4 (a) (ii) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019, Act No. 8 of 2019.

State prosecutor, Elizabeth T. Jalloh, alleged that the accused on a date unknown between the 25th January 2021 and 25th February 2021, in Freetown, engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a child under the age of 18 to wit 12 years.

In his ruling, Justice Bawoh said the convict made a confessional statement to the police during the investigation that, indeed he had sexual intercourse with the 12 years old girl.

“I therefore submit that the case of the prosecution is consistent and well corroborated, and has been established beyond reasonable doubt. I also submit that the prosecution has succeeded in proving evidence of sexual intercourse with the victim by the accused,” he said.

He said the defense’s case was weak and uncorroborated as the accused made several confessional statements, such as he took the victim to his house and had sexual intercourse with her.

Before the accused was convicted, Justice Bawoh asked him if he had anything to say before he sentenced him.

He accused pleaded with the Bench to temper him justice with mercy because he has regret his act.

“I therefore hold that the accused is guilty to the offense charged. The accused is sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment considering the time he has spent in prison,” he said.