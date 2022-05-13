Sexual penetration: Accused discharged for wants of evidence

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens of the Freetown High Court yesterday discharged one Christopher Wuseni because the prosecution failed to produce witness(s) to testify in the matter.

The accused was before the High Court for the offence of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No 12 of 2012.

The State prosecutor, J. B. Kamara, had alleged that the accused on 28th December, 2018, in Freetown, Western Area of Sierra Leone, sexually penetrated a 16-year-old child.

Earlier, defense counsel, M. Karimu, applied that the accused be put on bail, but the judge said he should have applied for the matter to be discharged.

The lawyer told the court that the matter has taken too long and that the state hasn’t produce any witness in the matter.

“Because the state has failed to proceed with the matter, I therefore discharge the matter for wants of prosecution,” he said