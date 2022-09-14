Save the Children supports 116 flood affected female-led households

SHARE

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Over 500 pupils and women have benefited from household and educational materials supplied to 116 female-led households by Save the Children International. The items were supplied to people affected by the August 28 torrential rain fall in Freetown that left several homes flooded and consequently affecting women and young children as the most vulnerable groups.

Beneficiaries were mostly from Culvert and Kanikay communities were residents were trapped in the raging waters and their property destroyed. Donation planned to take place on Saturday 10 September was postponed to Sunday 11th September, because of the anxiousness of designated beneficiaries.

At the National Museum, Cline Town in Freetown, anxious beneficiaries received their supplies with great alacrity.

Items supplied per household included but not limited to mattress, bags of rice (25kg), 2 Gallons of vegetable oil, assorted soaps, used clothing, blanket, bed sheet, detoil, toothbrushes and paste, toilet rolls, hand sanitizer, pant, slippers, baby oil, sanitary pads, bathing towel, jerry can, pillow and tarpaulin.

Children received back to school packages consisting school bag, exercise books, geometry set, pens, rulers, erasers, sharpeners, under vest and socks.

Ramatu Jalloh, Advocacy and Communication Directors for Save the Children Sierra Leone, said selection of households were done by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) based on mapping and identification of the most vulnerable groups that needed support.

She said as one of the world’s leading child rights organization that is committed to keeping its key value of safety for every child, Save the Children International selected 116 female-led households from the NDMA list that benefited from the support.

She said Save the Children caters for female led households because women and children are mostly at risk in disastrous situation, adding that most of the women catered for were widows and single parents who lost all their properties including businesses during the disaster.

She said hygiene kits, household wears, personal clothing, dry food items and school kits were offered as a way of getting the women back on their feet.

“As a development organization for children, we will always cater for children who are vulnerable or at risk. It is not in our mandate and not part of our short term plan to relocate people from disaster prone areas. That is why at a time like this we are meeting the children’s need by minimizing their stress and hunger,” Director Jalloh said.

She said based on a recent research by Save the Children International, millions of children are prone to be directly affected by climate change. “that is why we have started seeking children’s’ knowledge and conducting research to identify the most vulnerable communities to know their problems which may get government implement mitigation measures that may be supported by development partners”.

She said children have been already speaking to some of the issues with a clear indication that they understood and have the awareness of the bigger issues when it comes to climate change.

Esther Koroma, one of the beneficiaries said the support from Save the Children made her completely recover all the lost hopes that the flooding instills in her. “All my properties including school materials I bought for my five kids drowned. I am grateful to Save the Children for their apt intervention”.

She pleaded to government to consider relocating them, stating that she was tired of constraints she encounters during rainy seasons which put them at risk of losing their lives and properties.

“Water engulfed our entire household leaving all our properties destroyed. As a single mother, I was blessed to have been rescued by my younger brother that sheltered my four kids in his single bedroom apartment at cold-water community,” Isatu Conteh explained. She thanked Save the Children for coming to their aid at a time they needed it the most. She also expressed her wish for relocation, if government could.

Another beneficiary, Mayelie Sesay said the August 28 flooding left her and her 6 children devastated. “Our house collapsed, it was only God Almighty that save our lives. We were rescued and taken to the Mount Aureole community by my sister who lives there. We are tired of these miseries and we wish government will consider relocating us”.

All beneficiaries interviewed expressed similar views by thanking Save the Children for their timely and marvelous support and by calling on government to relocate them.