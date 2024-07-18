Save the Children addresses allegations of malpractices

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Save the Children has responded to recent allegations made by UK national Sam Walker, who trespassed on their Aberdeen office premises in Sierra Leone on July 9th.

The organization in its latest press release noted that it has reported the said incident to the relevant authorities.

Walker had earlier accused Save the Children of malpractice, harassed staff members, and published their images on his social media platforms.

Save the Children informed the public that Walker’s actions not only disrupted their operations but also exploited vulnerable children, raising serious concerns for the safety and well-being of both staff and the children they serve.

Save the Children has firmly stated that they operate with the highest standards, prioritizing the safety and well-being of children in all their work and their organization is registered in Sierra Leone and complies with all national regulations and standards.

They have a robust grievance mechanism in place to address any concerns or complaints from internal or external sources.

The organization is registered with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development (MOPED), which provides oversight and guidance for all NGO operations and is subject to the Parliamentary Oversight Committee.

Additionally, Save the Children is affiliated with the Sierra Leone Association of Non-Governmental Organizations (SLANGO), which plays a critical role in coordinating NGO activities and ensuring adherence to best practices within the humanitarian sector.

Operating in Sierra Leone since 1999, Save the Children focuses on children’s rights and protection, education, and health. The organization assured that it remains committed to its mission and continues to work diligently to ensure the well-being and safety of children in Sierra Leone.