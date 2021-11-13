23.4 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, November 13, 2021
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

Sarah Duterte: Daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to run for vice president

By concord.web
0
279

Duterte-Carpio, 43, who replaced her father as mayor of Davao City and belongs to a different political party, had previously given mixed messages about running, despite opinion polls this year ranking her as the number one presidential prospect.

She will run in May 9, 2022 elections under the coalition party of Partido Federal and Lakas-CMD, alongside Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the party’s pick for President.

Earlier this week, Duterte-Carpio withdrew her candidacy for reelection as Davao mayor and resigned from her Davao-based party, Hugpong Ng Pagbabago.

The Philippines goes to the polls next year to decide positions from the President down to governors, mayors and local officials. The country elects its vice president separately from the President.

Duterte-Carpio will be going up against vice presidential candidates including her father’s close ally, Sen. Bong Go, Senate…

Read more…

Previous articleCan California save itself from the flames?
Next articlePoland-Belarus border: The BBC reports from the camps within touching distance of the EU
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved