Saniya Mistri: The hijab-wearing teen rapper breaking stereotypes

Growing up in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, 15-year-old Saniya Mistri often wondered why her life was so different from those who lived in the glossy, rich parts of the city.

Saniya – whose rapper name is Saniya MQ – grew up in a crowded neighbourhood in the eastern part of Mumbai.

She began writing poetry at a young age. Soon after, her friends introduced her to rapping. They also help her shoot and record the songs.

Saniya has around 10,000 subscribers on YouTube now. Her songs – which express frustration and anger at systemic inequalities and poverty – have won her a lot of praise and admiration.

Video by BBC Hindi’s Madhu Pal and Debalin Roy