Samura Kamara accuses religious leaders of being hypocrite

By Ishmael Dumbuya

The leader of the main opposition APC party, Dr. Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara has accused religious leaders of being hypocrite on his twitter account. The statement was made after the Interreligious Council decided to open a dialogue between the ruling SLPP and the main opposition APC.

According to Kamara, the just concluded election process was marred by violence, intimidation, and abuse of power by the authorities, the country’s religious leaders remained quiet in the face of human rights abuses and violation of electoral laws by the government and EC-SL.

“My Fellow Sierra Leoneans, as you all are aware; we are currently in an extremely challenging post-election environment, marred with expressions of disappointment, anger, grief, and seeming hopelessness.

“Knowing that your votes were not counted and the fact that your electoral commission could not account for your ballots, many of you are questioning the efficacy of elections and by extension, democracy.

“In the face of such deliberate institutional failure and daylight fraud, others, including some “Men of God”, are busy running around, desperately preaching Peace. I am compelled to state that many of these “Men and Women” know the Truth; it is just that they are not bold enough to speak the truth where they should.

“May the Fear of God resurrect and prevail in their hearts as well as in those architects of such unprecedented electoral fraud. Meanwhile, let us as good citizens continue to hold on to expectations of Peace, Justice and truth, sooner rather than later. God bless the Republic of Sierra Leone,” Dr Samura said in a Tweet.

It could be recalled that after the June 24th election in the country, the main opposition APC refused to accept the results, noting that the elections were rigged, and they will not be taking part in any level of governance involving the ruling SLPP party, including the boycotting of parliament, until all polling stations Reconciliation Forms are published by the Electoral Commission.