SALWACO is delivering President Bio’s Water Agenda -says SALWACO MD

By: SALWACO Communications Unit

The Managing Director of the Sierra Leone Water Company (SALWACO), Ing. George Lamin Vandi has said that the Sierra Leone Water Company (SALWACO) is delivering President Bio’s Agenda on providing water for the people of Sierra Leone especially in the provinces.

He made this statement whiles handing over and turning the sod for the Water Project sites in Kambia, Kabala, Pujehun, and Kailahun to contractors.

The Managing Director said SALWACO is fulfilling the Talk & Do agenda of H.E President Julius Maada Bio, and that the Six Towns Water Supply Project was launched and that the Signing of Contracts was recently done in Moyamba.

“This is the seven remaining lots out of the ten lots under the Six Towns Water Supply Project funded by the Government of Sierra Leone under the Leadership of President H.E Dr. Julius Maada Bio that have been handed over to contractors. This project will create job opportunities for youths in these townships”, he said.

Ing. Vanadi said SALWACO is going to conduct training for community people in these townships through the Councils in all the Project localities.

Chairing the Program, the Deputy Managing Director of SALWACO, Albert Harrison Harvey introduced the SALWACO team and also appreciated the presence of Community leaders and people in the townships for their attendance and participation.

He said President Bio is the first president to provide the biggest funding in the water sector and therefore SALWACO will do its best in implementing the Six Towns Water Supply Project on time.

In his statement, the Director of Project Management, Ing. Yankuba Jusu Tarawally said that the Water Project will be an ultra-modern system with a fully powered solar system in all the six townships where the project will be implemented.

He said that last year, they handed over three lots to contractors in Magburaka, Kambia and Kabala.

Ing. Tarawally further said that the implementation of the Project will last for sixteen months and that after the implementation, over four hundred thousand People will benefit from the project.

He said that the engineering designed of the project was done by SALWACO engineers.

Paramount Chiefs who are beneficiaries of these projects, including PC Manga Sorie Jawara 11 of Dembelia Chiefdom, Musaia in Kabala district, thanked the Government of Sierra Leone especially the leadership of President Bio and SALWACO for implementing the water Project.

He said Water is very essential in the lives of People and that getting pure water to drink will reduce the cause of water borne diseases in these districts.

According to the Chief Administrator at the Kambia District Council, Dr. Edward Alpha, as Councils, they are the greatest benefactors in the implementation of Water project because providing water is one of the responsibilities of the councils.

He therefore called on SALWACO to strategically position all their intake catchment areas by engaging land owners.

One of the Contractors Mr. Abdul Latif of LATCO Joint Experts stated that as contractors, they are going to implement the project within the stipulated time frame and that they will make sure involving community people in the implementation becomes a priority.

Kambia District Chair Lady, Madam Kadiatu Dumbuya thanked the government and SALWACO for providing water in the districts.

She said Women and girls are the major beneficiaries of the project, adding that most girls get pregnant whiles fetching water, but with these huge opportunity from the government, they are happy that this will be a thing of the past.