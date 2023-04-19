Saidu Turay aka Big-Zed wins APC primary for Councilor 

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Saidu Turay alias Big Zed has secured a landslide victory in the just concluded primary election conducted by the main opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC) in Ward 435.

Saidu Turay Alias Big Zed polled 14 votes out of the 24 delegates to defeat three other aspirants. His closest rival, Abubakair Bangura, polled 7 votes.

Big Zed has been a household name when it comes to local politics in the New England Ville, Dwarzark, and the Sumaila Town communities.

He has facilitated the implementation of a lot of projects within the Dwarzark and New England Ville communities,respectively.

After he was declared winner, Saidu Turay thanked God for the opportunity given to him by the people of his community to serve as their coordinator for the June 24 general elections.

Turay said the journey has not been easy for him over the past years, and that in 2017, he was an aspirant for the same position but was not fortunate to win.

He said after that election in 2018, he had so much courage to run for the second term in which he has emerged as the winner.

He boasted that he deserves the win based on his remarkable contributions to the communities he will be representing.

He added that since the APC lost the presidential election in 2018,he has been supporting the party in so many ways, ranging from his participation in all internal elections across the country and mobilising community stakeholder meetings in the interest of the party.

He continued that he played pivotal role in the Ward, District and the National Delegates’ conference elections, especially as a member of the Task Force of the APC party.

Turay said ward and community executive did no mistake by voting him because his work in the party has spoken a lot for itself, adding that he will continue to preach the good work of the APC party at all times.

He encouraged his opponents to support him so that the party will be at the State House come June 24th 2023.