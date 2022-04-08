30.5 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 8, 2022
Sabina Nessa: Man jailed for London murder of 28-year-old teacher

Koci Selamaj will serve at least 36 years in jail, after a major investigation led to his identification, arrest and conviction at the Old Bailey in February, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday.

Police said Nessa had left her home in the London borough of Greenwich just after 8:30 p.m. on September 17. Detectives believe she was walking through Cator Park toward a bar in Pegler Square, where she had planned to meet a friend, because she was running late.

“On 17 September 2021, Koci Selamaj, 36, traveled from Eastbourne to Cator Park in Kidbrooke [south-east London] where he lay in wait for an unsuspecting victim to come his way,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“At around 20:30hrs, he saw Sabina enter the park and carried out a ferocious and sexually motivated attack before fleeing the scene,” police said Friday.

Nessa, a teacher originally from Bedfordshire who lived at…

