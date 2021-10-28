Russian accused of being part of cybercrime ring extradited from South Korea to Ohio

US prosecutors allege that 38-year-old Vladimir Dunaev was part of a transnational criminal group that since 2015 has tried to steal millions of dollars from victims in the US and elsewhere.

The group allegedly used a piece of malicious software known as Trickbot and other tools to steal money and confidential data from businesses in multiple countries including the US, United Kingdom, Russia and India. The hackers also targeted the computer networks of hospitals, schools, public utilities and governments, according to prosecutors.

Dunaev is charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and aggravated identity theft, and multiple counts of wire and bank fraud, among other charges, the Justice Department said. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Dunaev entered a not guilty plea in his initial court appearance Thursday and waved detention, according to…

