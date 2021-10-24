20.2 C
Russia, China hold first joint patrol in the western Pacific, Russian defense ministry says

The patrols involved a total of 10 warships, five from each nation, and lasted a week, from Sunday, October 17 to Saturday, October 23, covering 1,700 nautical miles, according to the Ministry.

The objective of the joint patrol was to “demonstrate the state flags of Russia and China, maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and also protect facilities of both countries’ maritime economic activity,” the statement read.

“During the patrol, the group of warships passed through the Tsugaru Strait for the first time,” the statement added.

The Tsugaru strait is body of water between the Japanese islands of Honshu and Hokkaido in the northern part of the country, connecting the Sea of Japan with the Pacific Ocean. 

In addition to the patrol, the two navies practiced joint tactical maneuvers and did a series of military drills, the statement added.

The two countries have an…

