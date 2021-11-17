Rokel Bank Confirmed as Band of the Year in Mano River Union

November 17, 2021

The Rokel Commercial Bank has been confirmed by the Mano River Union Bankers Awards (MRUBA) as the Bank of the Year, 2021 – ahead other financial institutions in Sierra Leone and the sub-region.

According to the Sierra Leonean Representative of the MRUBA, Abdul Tucker their organization carried out an independent survey based on population indices and a customer survey among Mano River Union countries, adding. Tucker said this is their maiden awards and would be a yearly event in the Mano River basin.

A Certificate of confirmation presented to the bank reads; “The Executive Board of the Mano River Union Bankers Awards has undertaken an independent customers base survey on your banking performance for 2021….I am pleased you that after several consultations and verifications for this year’s nomination, you have been declared as winner among top financial institutions….for the category of Best Bank of the Year, 2021….”

Managing Director of ROKEL Commercial Bank, Walton Ekundayoh Gilpin said he feels extremely humble but equally challenged to do more to continue with the transformation of a bank that used to perform abismaly until it had to be bailed out by the government. “This is clearly a testimony of our resolve to change the narrative in the banking sector… As it is, we can only push more to make RCBANK the best in Africa” he said.

The recent recognition has come on the heels of two prestigious international awards from – Reputation Poll International which listed the Rokel Bank Managing Director, Walton Gilpin among the 50 Most Reputable Bank CEO’s in Africa and a Visionary Award for Extraordinary Leadership for contributions to society especially in the banking sector by a Christian organization, Springs of Joy. “During our Vision Conference, we recognized people who have made a difference in different spheres of life….we there selected Dr Gilpin because of the level at which he has taken Rokel Commercial Bank….he is definitely a visionary leader” Said Rev Abraham Siaffa from the Springs of Joy Ministries.