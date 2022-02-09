Ritual Killings: Nollywood Actress Spills Secret behind Her Wealth

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has opened up about her source of wealth following the surge of reported cases of ritual killings in many parts of the country.

Naija News reports that the actress via her social media page revealed most of her earnings came from social media influencing.

According to the actress in the video shared on Instagram, advised young people that they can be successful without doing it the wrong way or indulging in rituals or criminality.

She also revealed that the problem of the youths is that they don’t want to work to be rich, citing herself as an example, the actress disclosed that she waited for her time as she bought her first car in 2019.

She stressed that there are so many things to be done and one does not necessarily have to kill somebody to live a good life.

She recounted how she was insulted and mocked for attracting so much attention to herself and brand, noting that she made so much money afterwards.

She explained that the money gotten from influencing has built her a house and bought her the cars of her dreams.

She pleaded with the youths to be patient, work very hard and put God in all they do, and watch how life changes gradually. https://www.naijanews.com/2022/02/03/ritual-killing