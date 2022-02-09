35 C
Ritual Killings: Cubana Chief Priest Reveals How to Become Rich

By Concord Times
Nigerian club owner and businessman, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has disclosed that hard work is the surest way to become rich and not by money ritual.

Naija News understands that there has been a surge in reported cases of ritual killings in many parts of the country.

The recent being the three young boys in Abeokuta, Ogun State who lured and killed the girlfriend of their friend for money ritual.

The incident stirred outrage and grave condemnation.

Taking to his social media to show off his beautiful bedroom, celebrity barman averred that hard work is what brings wealth and not money rituals.

He also attributed his success and wealth to pure hard work, then went further to encourage people to hustle hard because that is the only way to succeed and become rich.

He said; “Only God can do it, there is nothing like money ritual, hustle hard because hard work pays.”

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

