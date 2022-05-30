Resident Minister opens Skye Bank Bo Branch

The first provincial branch of Skye Bank (SL) Limited has been opened in the southern city of Bo by the Resident Minister Hon. Mohamed E.K. Alie.

The opening ceremony which took place on Wednesday 25th May 2022 at the Bank edifice at 148 Mahie Boima Road, Bo was graced by the Resident Minster, Boja Chiefdom Paramount Chief PC Samba Sindi Hindowa, Brigade Commander, the Police and the bank’s esteemed customers among others.

Skye Bank is ranked among the top 10 banks in Sierra Leone and offers excellent banking services anchored by its team of seasoned and dedicated staff.

The Resident Minister Hon. Mohamed E.K. Alie welcomed the Skye Bank in Bo and also thanked them for choosing Bo as their first provincial destination to open a branch.

He promised that they will work with the Bank and provide the adequate security for them to do their business.

He called on residents of Bo to save with Skye Bank as it is a credible bank and can be accessed anywhere and anytime the need arises.

Skye Bank is an international bank operating in Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Skye Bank Board Chairman, Hon. Brima Conteh described the occasion as a beginning of a journey which intends to take the bank across the provinces of Sierra Leone.

He went on to say in Sierra Leone, they can reflect on the decade long stay of Skye Bank’s growth and progress, and they can think ahead to a future of determination and stand to the challenges posed by the industry.

“We submit today the Bank’s programme to serve the entire spectrum of the country’s population by offering a variety of financial products and solutions.”

According to Hon. Brima Conteh, the aim is to ensure economic empowerment ranging from the small and medium enterprises to large scale corporate organizations.

“The Bank’s policies recognize that the strength of any society will ultimately depend on the progress of each of that society’s participants. The Bank’s approach also reflects another principle, the need for multiple development inputs. What this means is that forward steps in one area – such as education or health will work best they are combined and coordinated with other initiatives for example in transportation, or energy supply, or agriculture production. Business investment must go hand in hand with social investments.”

Hon. Brima Conteh emphasized that the Bank is deeply committed to these principles.

“We seek to work with a broad range of partners including government, civil society, international development agencies and others in the wildest possible range of sectors, from micro lending to retail banking from primary schools to universities. As we look to the promise of tomorrow for this bank, for this country, and for this region of the world, we realize that long journeys start with small but solid steps, and that each success we achieve will contribute to future progress.”

Skye Bank Board Chairman pledged the continuing support of the Board of Directors to the future growth of the Bank, including its expansion into every part of the country.

He expressed his gratitude to the Central Bank of Sierra Leone for welcoming Skye Bank initiative to venture into the provinces.

Paramount Chief Bo Kakua Chiefdom, Hon. PC Lappia Boima commended Skye Bank for chosen Bo as their first destination in the provinces. He encouraged his people to bank with Skye Bank as it is a good and credible bank.

Alusine Kamara of Kam Enterprise one of the Bank’s customers said he has been with Skye Bank for over five years because of their efficiency.

He said they have been supporting the Bank in Freetown now when it is in Bo it will be continues process as he was one of the intermediary for the bank to open branch in Bo.

“The bank is a very credible, just like any top bank in the country. I want to assured to Skye Bank to be rest assured of our continuous support.”

In his closing remarks, Skye Bank Managing Director, Akinwale Akinremi thanked dignitaries for witnessing such an historic event and announced free gifts for those that opened accounts that day.

He also used the opportunity to disclose that the Bank launched its Savings Promo in Bo for people to save a minimum of Le 200,000 in their account for three months duration.

After the three months, a raffle draws will be conducted for 30 winners and each winner will receive Le 1,000,000 including several consolation prizes as a way of giving back to society.

Presentation of Skye Bank’s products and the cutting of the tape by the resident minister climaxed the ceremony.

Skye Bank operates as one of the leading financial services companies in Sierra Leone and provides facets of financial products and services powered by a purpose-built technological framework that supports the service delivery process to customers. Skye Bank (SL) Limited operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury, Corporate, and Investment Banking segments.