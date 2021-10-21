ReNIP presents Road Map for Recovery in Salone

October 21, 2021

Accusations and counter-allegations continued to make rounds in the social media concerning the activeness of political parties in the country before and after elections have unearthed serious debate amongst Sierra Leoneans who are bitter with the two aged and traditional political parties in the country.

The Republic National Independent Party (ReNIP) has being very vociferous before and after the general elections urging successive governments to focus on the well-being of Sierra Leoneans who dance, sing and party for them during previous elections to treat them with respects and love.

Sierra Leoneans according to the Leader and Chairman of ReNIP are peace-loving people who are content and gratified with whatever they received from the central and local government in terms of development in their communities.

Beresford Victor Williams, a passionate and quintessential Sierra Leoneans has been proffering solution to the government for an inclusive government which he says will help to eradicate the regional and tribal divide in the country.

Speaking to Guardian Post via telephone from his diaspora office Beresford opined that the expectations of the Bio’s administration was huge prior to his manifesto which amongst other thing was to change the narrative from the Koroma administration to stabilize the country economy.

The Republic National Independent Party pointed out series of roadmap which will help the government to stabilize the country’s downtrodden economy as the Leones continue to depreciate in the eyes of the many economists in the government.

“Am calling on all Sierra Leoneans to votes ReNIP comes 2023 elections for a quick and timely process which will help to change the well-being of the ordinary Sierra Leoneans in the country.” He said.

“The Republic National Independent Party can boast of technocrats and professionals who can change the negativity and lies of politicians to realty for a brighter future for all Sierra Leoneans.” He reiterates.

The Chairman also fumes on the minimal wage in the country which he says should be review immediately as the soaring price control in the country is making life harder for Sierra Leoneans who are thinking were to have their next meal.

“The Republic Independent National Party will put the minimum way to something substantial,” he discloses, “The current minimum wage is nothing to write home about and the government should do something speedily before the situation get out of control.

“Voting the Republic National Independent Party comes 2023 general elections will be the only options for Sierra Leoneans as past and present politicians have deceived the people with all sorts of lying tongues.” He recalled.

“The All Peoples Congress Party and the Sierra Leone Peoples Party are the only political parties that have ruled us since independent,” he reveals.

“It’s high time we change the narratives and bring to the fold the Republic National Independent Party comes 2023,” reiterates. “Since independent both the APC and the SLPP are responsible for the difficulties Sierra Leoneans are faced with.” He noted.

Poverty according to the Leader and Chairman is boldly printed on the faces of some Sierra Leoneans who trek the streets of Freetown on empty stomach thinking on how to get the next meal.

“The government is not proffering any solution on how to tackle the economy,” reveals. “Sierra Leoneans are suffering silently, the Bio’s administration promises us to change the narratives, what we are seeing is the reverse prior to their New Direction manifest.” Chairman Beresford highlighted.

“Wise up Sierra Leoneans,” he noted, “don’t allow power thirst politicians to fool you this time around, your votes are your right, think wisely and vote for the Republic National Independent Party for a better future Sierra Leone.

“Don’t vote on regional and tribal line,” he warned, “Vote for competency, aptitude, fitness, capability and one who love and appreciates his people.

In the areas of health, the Leader and Chairman assured Sierra Leoneans that if voted as President comes 2023, he will overhaul the entire health system by introducing more doctors and nurses across the country for a healthier nation.

In the area of education; Chairman and Leader reiterate that his government will recruits more teachers and provide incentives for teachers in remote chiefdoms and districts across the country.

“Motivation is very important for our teachers who are professionally teaching our pupils in hard to reach areas to inspired and encouraged them as they impact knowledge to our future leaders.” He narrated.

These bold steps by the Republic National Independent Party have gathered huge supports from the working class across the country and hope that Sierra Leoneans will see good reason to vote Chairman Beresford for the good of Sierra Leoneans.

“These are the kind of politicians we want,” Amadu Kamara a retired civil servant reveals. “I have been following the Republic National Independent Party religiously through the traditional media.” He said. “I am joining the bandwagon of ReNIP on calling on Sierra Leoneans to vote massively for the party ahead of the 2023 polls.