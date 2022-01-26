Regina King: Tributes as Ian Alexander Jr, DJ and musician son of Oscar-winner, dies aged 26

January 26, 2022

Ian Alexander Jr performed as a DJ and was very close to his mother Regina King, often appearing alongside her at red carpet events. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” a family statement said in tribute.

Tributes are being paid to the son of Oscar-winning actress Regina King, who has died just days after his 26th birthday.

Ian Alexander Jr was a musician and DJ who often accompanied his mother to red carpet events, and both were big champions of each other’s work.

A spokesperson for King confirmed his death was suicide and shared a family statement, saying: “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”

King is best known for her Emmy-winning role in the TV series Watchmen and for films including 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk – for which she won her Oscar and also a Golden Globe for best supporting actress – and 2021’s The Harder They Fall alongside Idris Elba. She also directed the Oscar-nominated One Night In Miami, released in 2020.

Her son’s father is her former husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The pair divorced in 2007 after 10 years of marriage.

Ian Alexander Jr performed under the name “desduné,” according to his Instagram page, and his most recent single, Green Eyes, was released on 7 January, Sky News affiliate NBC reports.

