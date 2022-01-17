Ramp supervisor & co. remanded for alleged theft of iphone

January 17, 2022

By Yusufu S. Bangura

After spending 30 days in police custody, 57-year-old Alpha Kandeh Luseni Bangura (a Ramp Supervisor) and 41-year-old Salieu Thaimu Kamara (a businessman), were finally charged to court and remanded to the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre for allegedly stealing iPhone 13 pro-max.

The accused persons made their first appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of Pademba Road Court No.1 on two counts of larceny and receiving stolen goods contrary to Section 33 (1) of the Larceny Act, 1916.

Police prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Isatu Gbassy Fofanah, alleged that the 1st accused person on Sunday 14th November ,2021, at Lungi International Airport, Port Loko District, stole mobile phones valued six hundred and twenty four million, five hundred thousand Leones (Le 624,500,000) property of Mohamed Conteh whilst in custody of Brussels Airline.

The prosecutor further alleged that the 2nd accused on the same date and place, received two pieces of iPhone 13 pro-Max valued forty million Leones (Le 40,000,000),knowing the same was stolen from Mohamed Conteh.

After reading the charges to the accused persons by the court clerk, they pleaded not guilty to offense.

However, Magistrate Kekura wanted to proceed with the matter when the prosecutor stood up and sought the leave of the Bench for short adjourned date for her to inform the complainant about the matter.

In that light, defense counsel S. Dumbuya applied for bail on behalf of the accused persons, citing Section 79 (3) of the Criminal procedure Act No.32 of 1965, noting that his clients are Sierra Leoneans residing within the jurisdiction.

He continued that his clients spent 30 days in police custody before they were charged to court.

Going further, Lawyer Dumbuya said his clients were not flight risk if granted bail and that they have reliable sureties who were willing and ready to enter into their recognizance.

He added that his clients would not interfere with prosecution witnesses and would not jumped bail.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekura said having heard the application for bail on behalf of the accused persons, and even though the prosecutor failed to produce affidavit refusing to bail, but because of the seriousness of the matter, he therefore refused them bail.

He later remanded the accused persons and adjourned the matter to Tuesday 18th January 2022, for the first prosecution witness to testify.