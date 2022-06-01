Queen’s Baton set for Jubilee visit in England ahead of Games

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will on Thursday June 2 arrive in England and visit famous landmarks, engage with communities at celebrations and local events and visit grassroots sport clubs

The Baton arrival will see members of the public join the celebrations at free-to-attend public events at Battersea Power Station, Paternoster Square, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The Royal Docks.

In addition to the public celebrations, the Baton will also be present at a number of private and closed events across the city, providing the opportunity for communities to experience the Baton in a closer and more engaging way.

These include visits to Brinsworth House in Twickenham, the Longines boutique on Oxford Street and at the Tower of London, as well as seeing current and former Team England athletes carrying the Baton to events.

These include British diver and Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee, judoka Simone Callender, who became Commonwealth champion in 2002, and basketball star Temitope Fagbenle, homegrown talent and first Brit to win a WNBA Championship.

Ensuring a seamless and safe experience throughout the Relay, a dedicated team from West Midlands Police will accompany the Baton and its bearers as they travel the country, including the extended weekend in London in June.

Chief executive of Birmingham 2022, Ian Reid said: “The return of the Baton to England is a huge milestone and its long-weekend in London is expected to be full of excitement and celebration, coinciding with Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee as well as the 10 year anniversary of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Following the visit to London, the Queen’s Baton Relay will resume the international journey, heading to the Falkland Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The Baton will return to England on July 4 for a 25-day tour of the country, 11 of which will be based in the West Midlands, building excitement and buzz amongst communities during the final countdown to the Games.