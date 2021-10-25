Queen’s Baton Relay wraps up parade in Sierra Leone, heads to Ghana

October 25, 2021

The prestigious 16th Official Queen’s Baton Relay on Sunday, October 24th, 2021, ended its exciting and inclusive tour of Sierra Leone after a-three-day journey in the country before its departure to Ghana as the fourth African nation to receive the Baton.

Before the Baton’s exciting journey in Freetown, Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio first received the baton from Ibrahim Nyelenkeh, the Minister of Sport, as he showed excitement for what he called the true spirit of sportsmanship that had held the Commonwealth nations together, adding that the same spirit should continue.

“I hope that this spirit will continue for peace and development and for greener pastures. Thank you,” he concluded.

Before commencing it journey across Freetown, the British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Lisa Chesney MBE, in a short ceremony at her residence said she was honoured to have witnessed the occasion as the Baton is making its journey across the Commonwealth Nations ahead of 2022 Games.

She said the Batons journey and the Games signify hope, solidarity of the next generation, adding that the Baton trip across the Commonwealth Nations would increase true solidarity and core values of the Commonwealth amongst its nations.

She added that Sierra Leone was the 3rd African nation to receive the baton, after the Federal Republic of Nigeria and The Gambia.

“The best thing for the Commonwealth is by coming together and I think it is a part of the game and it will connect communities,” she disclosed.

Speaker of Parliament, Abass Bundu said the day bears the great value of the Commonwealth Cooperation, collaborations and competition of the people.

Secretary General of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Joseph Nyande who also doubles as the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone said Sierra Leone is joining humanity to celebrate the Queen’s legacy through sports, adding that the parade of the Baton gives young people hope in the country through sports.

The Queen’s Baton Relay made its way from Hill Station through to Lumley roundabout, Wilkinson Road, Blind School, Deaf and Dumb School, Military HQ, Cotton Tree from Pa Demba Road, The City through Law Court and ended its second-day journey at the City Hall where the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE made a short and inspiring statement with a display of athletes from the Gymnastic Association of Sierra Leone.