Queen’s Baton Relay to arrive in Sierra Leone today

October 22, 2021

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The National Olympics Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) would today, Friday, October 22, received the 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay for a-three-day journey in the country.

Sierra Leone will be the third Africa nation to welcome the Baton this year after its journey from The Gambia, and already the NOC-SLE through its special Queens Baton Relay Committee, has planned to use the relay to showcase the country’s ‘unique features and untold stories from athletes, Baton-bearers, administrators, youth and the Sierra Leonean community.

According to Sierra Leone’s Chef De’ Mission, Unisa Deen Kargbo,who also doubles as member of the Special Committee, the Queen’s Baton will first be received by the General Manager of Air Port from the Airline and handed over to the Commonwealth Games Association-Sierra Leone (CGA-SLE) who in turn will hand over to Paramount Chief of Kafu Bullon –for him to pour Libation and pray for the health of the Queen, the Commonwealth, its people and the safety of the baton before the Baton makes its journey to Freetown.

He said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is a celebration of the journey towards the Commonwealth Games and that is why the Baton journey in Sierra Leone will involve a true Commonwealth spirit and celebration.

“The British High Commissioner will officially launch the ceremony at her residence ,Hill Station before handing over to the speaker of the House of Parliament to be followed by various dignitaries including CDS, Inspector General of Police and the CGA-SLE and Athletes will further relay the Baton to State Lodge in which the President will receive the Baton and pass on to his Cabinet which is already dubbed as the ‘Queen’s Baton Cabinet Relay.”

As part of its three days journey, the Baton will also visit the Military Barracks at the Benguima Training Centre before traveling to York Village with Female Riders on Kekeh’s, a visit to York Historic Sites, to Sussex Village before finally it depart Sierra Leone on Monday October 25 2021 for Accra, Ghana.

The Queen’s Baton Relay celebrates and connects communities from across the 72 Commonwealth countries and territories during the build-up to the Games. The Baton carries a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Official launch was held on October 7th October 2021 in a unique ceremony at Buckingham Palace where her Majesty the Queen placed her message to the Commonwealth in the Baton where it’s sealed and locked and will be read out in full next year at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony.