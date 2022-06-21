Queen’s Baton in Scotland ahead of Commonwealth Games

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The Queen’s Baton Relay continued it journey across the World with Scotland been its latest destination ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The baton has only Wales, Northern Ireland and England left to visit before it concludes its journey at the Alexander Stadium on July 28.

The long journey of the Queens baton started on October 7 2021 with the Queen placing her message to the Commonwealth inside the baton. A trip exclusively to London was made this month to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Now in Scotland, the baton started its journey in Inverness and has since visited the Isle of Arran. The baton will spend a total of five days in Scotland with Cumnock, Glasgow, Bo’ness, Edinburgh, the Borders and Dumfries taking up the Scotland route.

Starting off in Inverness, the baton visited Inverness Tennis & Squash Club and Loch Ness. The Loch Ness journey featured Clyde, the Team Scotland mascot, on a boat trip around Loch Ness.

The baton visited Brodick beach and Lochranza Distillery as part of the route. The trip to Lochranza included the baton taking a ferry ride from Claonaig. Before Scotland, the baton most recently visited Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man as part of the worldwide tour. Birmingham will host the baton on July 27 and July 28.

After completing the Scotland route of the relay, the baton will visit Northern Ireland and Wales later this month. The baton will begin its extensive tour of England on July 4 with an extensive tour of the host country for the Games.

The University of Birmingham, Victoria Common, Sarehole Mill, The Mailbox, Villa Park and Brindleyplace are among some of the locations that the baton will visit. The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony will mark the conclusion of the route.