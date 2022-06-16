Queen attendance in Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 doubtful

The Queen attendance in this year’s Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is doubtful and according to Birmingham Mail, Her Majesty will reportedly not attend the upcoming event.

“Instead, the head of state will be replaced by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, with 48 days to go until the event kicks off. Charles will attend the opening ceremony” the paper report.

Other members of the Royal Family will reportedly attend different events across the tournament. It runs from July 28 until August 8, 2022.