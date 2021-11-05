Protest! 3 Police officers hospitalised, 9 civilians in custody

November 5, 2021

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Police has confirmed that 3 of their personnel were yesterday hospitalised, while 9 civilians were placed in police custody following a riot after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) invited the 2018 Presidential Aspirant of the All People’s Congress (APC) for a follow up interview.

Dr.Samura Kamara yesterday invited by the ACC regarding the alleged misappropriation of public funds meant to renovate the Sierra Leone Embassy in Washington DC,United States.

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Amadu Mannah, who doubles as Director of Operations, Sierra Leone Police, informed newsmen about the incident during a police press briefing held yesterday, November 4, at Police Headquarters, George Street in Freetown.

The Director of Operations said when Samura was invited by the ACC for an investigation; he was immediately followed by ‘hoodlums’ who started pelting stones at the police.

“We initially endured a lot of insult and provocation, despite nobody has the right to process and demonstrate without police clearance,” he added.

Director Mannah said the dispersal of the crowd was done in a very professional manner and that one police officer was pelted and eventually sustained injury on his mouth from which blood was oozing. “I don’t know whether he loses some of his teeth,” he said.