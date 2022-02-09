Property Scam: Nollywoood Actress, Toyin Abraham Breaks Silence

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has tendered a public apology over a property scam that involves her, Odunlade Adekola, and other Nollywood stars.

Naija News reports that the movie star was made a brand ambassador for a real estate company owned by Dr Bamidele and Tolulope Onalaja, which pulled an overwhelming number of clients to invest in the estate company.

However, there have been allegations that the real estate brand, is fond of scamming innocent clients.

Reacting to the allegations, Toyin Abraham disclosed that the issue had been challenging for her as she has been unable to sleep since the present case came up.

See what she wrote; “I need to let you all know that this hit me really hard and I have not been able to catch any sleep since this present issue came up. It feels like I am in the midst of a deep ocean. I have been in touch with the Management have assured me that they are working on resolving the several issues raised and that they will make everyone happy. Please if you have any unresolved issues, kindly reach these emails, and phone numbers. My DM is as usual always open.

Once again, I am sorry (I wish you could all see how sad I am), and the estate company are sorry too. All pending issues will get attended to. Thank you."