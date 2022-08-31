PROFILE: Meet the chairman of the special investigation committee of the August 10th saga

SHARE

By Mohamed Massaquoi

Members of the public would recall that on Friday 12th August 2022, His Excellency Brigadier General (Rtd.) Dr Julius Maada Bio addressed the Nation and assured us that an investigation would be instituted into the events of Wednesday 10th August 2022.

Accordingly, the President on the 24th of August 2022 appointed Lawyer Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai Esq as Chairman of the Special, Investigation Committee.

When the nation is on its knees, the president turns to Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai to restore the rule of law, accountability, and truth that will heal the nation.

In 2019, the nation called on this highly respected lawyer, democracy activist, scholar, and football enthusiast to unify the nation in football.

After six years of no football in Sierra Leone and with factions reading apart the game, he was appointed the chair of the Premier League Board.

Saffa organized the best premier league in recent history.

When public procurement was in disarray, he was called to oversee procurement complaints and irregularities.

He has ruled over 13 cases faulting government institutions like NRA, MBSSE, etc, and fining them over $50,000 for various breaches. Is this a man with interests in government?

He has wedged his transformative surgical knife at FBC law with reforms and institute change.

He is the political affairs cluster chair at Africa Union’s ECOSOC where he leads Africa’s political, rule of law, human rights, and constitutional process.

Emmanuel has stepped down as chair of the Africa Freedom of Information Center based in Kampala, Uganda. With over 200 members nationwide. An organisation that implements millions of dollars project on transparency and freedom of information law.

Over twenty years of civil society experience in governance, rule of law, democracy, human rights, and constitutionalism.

Emmanuel is a scholar who has published several articles in journals and a book on freedom of information and corruption.

Published by Macmillan one of the leading global publishers.

He has two more books with Cambridge and Oxford University Presses.

Abdulai is known for his forthrightness, honesty, and integrity wherever he has served.

He takes no prisoners and will call things by their names.

Abdulai owns a football team with over six hundred players from every tribe, region, and gender.

Abdulai is embarrassingly educated with two undergraduate degrees, and several master’s degrees, and just completed his PhD from the University of London.

Abdulai is a successful lawyer of fourteen years standing. He runs his run law firm Abdulai and Associates

I rest my case.