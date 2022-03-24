Prince William expresses ‘profound sorrow’ over slavery in Jamaica speech

“I strongly agree with my father, the Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history,” William said.

“I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened,” he continued.

“While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude. The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.”

Prince William and his wife Kate are on a week-long tour of the Caribbean , visiting Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas for a series of engagements to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee year, marking 70 years on the throne. The duke’s remarks came a day after a small group of anti-monarchy protesters gathered in the Jamaican capital of Kingston to demand an apology…

