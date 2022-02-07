34.8 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, February 7, 2022
Prince Andrew agrees to give statement under oath in March

Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to perform sex acts with the prince at the age of 17, “still hasn’t committed to a date or location for her deposition,” the source added.

Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies last month said in a statement that her legal team was looking “forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial.”

Boies and another lawyer representing Giuffre, Sigrid McCawley, will conduct the deposition, which is expected to last two days, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Andrew, 61, has repeatedly denied Giuffre’s allegations.

concord.web

