Prince Andrew agrees to give statement under oath in March

Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to perform sex acts with the prince at the age of 17, “still hasn’t committed to a date or location for her deposition,” the source added.
Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies last month said in a statement that her legal team was looking “forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial.”
Andrew, 61, has repeatedly denied Giuffre’s allegations.
The legal drama currently playing out stems from a civil case Giuffre brought against Andrew under New York’s Child Victims Act, a state law enacted in 2019 which expanded the statute of limitations in child…