19.3 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, January 7, 2022
spot_img
HomeWorld
World

President’s residence gutted as Kazakhstan clashes continue

By concord.web
0
114

Security forces in Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in the main city, Almaty.

Officials say 18 members of the security forces have been killed in unrest sparked after a fuel price cap was lifted on Sunday, causing costs to double.

With the internet cut and little independent media, it is difficult to get a clear picture of the situation, but video footage shows street battles and extensive damage to buildings, including to a presidential residence in Almaty.

Read more: Machine gun fire heard as Kazakhstan battles rage

Read more…

Previous articleDakar Rally: France begins terrorism probe into blast in Saudi Arabia
concord.web

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

The Concord Times newspaper was founded in 1992. It is Sierra Leone’s leading publication. The newspaper has a reputation for top quality, fair and unbiased stories and features. Daily publications cover areas such as sports, politics, business, economy, entertainment, technology, etc.

© 2021 - Sierra Leone Concord Times - All rights reserved