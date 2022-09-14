Presidential best teachers award next month

SHARE

By Alhaji Haruna Sani

The Teaching Service Commission Sierra Leone (TSC) has updated newsmen about the 2nd edition of the Presidential National Best Teachers Award (PNBTA) which will be held next month – October 5, 2022, on World Teachers’ Day.

The aim of the PNBTA is to award the most innovative, resourceful and dedicated teachers at district, regional and national levels in a way to instilling motivation to excellence in the teaching profession and the objectives are to recognize the value of teachers, to promote excellence among them and to motivate and inspire them.

The media update was held on Friday, September 9, at the Teaching Service Commission Conference Hall on 7 Priscilla Street in Freetown.

The vision of the said award is to have a teaching force with high standard of delivering quality outcomes for students at all levels, the best of whom are ready to compete with their peer at national and international levels.

Speaking during the event, Conrad Sackey, Chairperson of TSC, said prior to the first event that was held last year, a lot of people were concerned about the continuity of the event, which he affirmed as long as the TSC continues to have the required support.

Giving a brief background of the event, the TSC Chairperson said the PNBTA award was an initiative born by President Bio to acknowledging and rewarding the great work of teachers and their contribution to national development.

Sackey said in his maiden speech during the state opening of Parliament in May 2018, President Bio referred to teachers as the nation’s greatest asset and pledged his commitment to taking decisive actions toward the improvement of their working condition.

“One of such action in this package is the inauguration of an award scheme to acknowledge and reward teachers, later tagged The Presidential National Best Teachers’ Award (PNBTA) which was first held on Tuesday, 5th October 2021 and henceforth been pronounced as a national event,” he said.

Taking newsmen through the success of the TSC since 2018, Sackey said following promise by President Bio to make the TSC fully functional, the Commission has been fully functional with four operational directives and offices in 16 districts.

He maintained that the operational directives included the registration and licenses, teachers’ management, teachers’ development and performance and teacher employer relations.

He highlighted tremendous successes recorded under the four operational directives which include in-service training of 42,631 teachers, 4,500 P1 to P3 teachers, development of professional standards, developing a teacher management information system, among several other successes.

Josephine Saidu, Chief Executive Officer and National Coordinator, TSC said as the greatest assets of the nation, teachers are celebrated because of the amazing and selfless role they play in educating the nation.

She said teachers are the architect in all field of education, noting that that was more the reason TSC is celebrating them.

She maintained as stakeholders in the education sector, TSC will relentlessly continue to promote the drive of President Bio, which according to her, is to recognize and celebrate teachers for their good work.

Explaining the selection criteria, Alimamy Bundu Kamara, Deputy Director of Teachers’ Management, TSC, said eligibility for the award include full time trained and qualified teachers with five years or above uninterrupted teaching service, whether pin-coded or not. He said the applicant must be a citizen and resident of Sierra Leone.

He added that applicant must be upholders of the teaching code of service and one who meets the professional standards and must have impact on learners and consistent demonstration of high performance of pupils at internal and external exams, noting that the output of a teacher is mentioned by the performance of his pupils.

He said this year’s competition is of two categories and that category one would be pre-primary and primary while category two will deal with JSS, SSS and Tech-voc that are under basic education.

He added that each level will get a winner in each of the 16 districts, making 32 winners. He said the 32 winners will compete at regional level, where 10 winners will emerge at the 5 regional levels on both categories.

Kamara said two national winners will emerge at the final stage.

He maintained that a teacher can nominate his or herself and that the period of nomination commences from 9th – 15th September, 2022, while 16th -17 will be the selection period at district level, 18th-21st regional and on 24th -26th scheduled for the verification of regional winners, 29th -30th selection and endorsement of best national teaches and on the 5t October the 2nd edition of the PNBTA will be held.

He said the application form will be accessed online and that hard copies can also be accessed at district and regional levels. He said quorum of the selection team will include, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Audit Service Sierra Leone, Pupils, Local NGOs and CSOs promoting education, District Councils, Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Sierra Leone Association of Journalist among others.