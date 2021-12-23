24.1 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, December 23, 2021
President Putin: West must give us guarantees over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the West to give immediate security guarantees to defuse a crisis prompted by Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine’s borders.

Mr Putin has demanded that Nato abandon military activity in Eastern Europe and not admit Ukraine as a member.

The Russian leader has already laid out “red lines” on Ukraine and became animated when he was asked on Thursday if he would guarantee that there would be no invasion.

“We didn’t come to the US or UK borders, no, they came to ours,” he said, accusing Nato of cheating Russia with five waves of expansion since the 1990s.

