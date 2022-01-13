President Bio urges Leone Stars to do more in Cameroon

January 13, 2022

By: Haja Humu Barrie

After watching Leone Stars player’s spring surprise on Tuesday in their African Cup of Nations Group E opener in Cameroon, Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio, has urged the boys to do more and ensure they secure victory in their remaining two matches.

Sierra Leone and the defending champions, Algeria played to a goalless draw at the Japoma Stadium, and on Sunday, January 16, the Leone Stars boys will take on the Elephant of Ivory Coast for their second group match at the same venue.

And President Bio, whiles congratulating the lads for their outstanding display against the Desert Foxes in a short video message, urged the boys to do more as promised a win their next matches.

“Very proud of our darling Leone Stars. Our first match was great. Keep the faith and keep working hard! We shall prevail. Go Leone Stars! Let the Lions roar again,” he said.

“The boys have made Sierra Leone proud at the very beginning, and they have delivered as they promised, that is a beautiful sight to behold, but they need to do more as promised a win, that is what is expected of them.”

The President acknowledged goalkeeper Mohammed N. Kamara for his excellent display as he was named Man of the Match- to become the first Sierra Leonean to win such an award in the African Cup of Nations and the first goalkeeper in this year’s tournament.

He thanked the rest of the team as they all have put in the work and made the country proud, and put smiles upon the faces of Sierra Leoneans.

“I urged you to keep those smiles on the people of Sierra Leone until we get the Afcon trophy. We will be at Lungi Airport waiting for the team’s successful return with the trophy,” the President concludes.