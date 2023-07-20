President Bio receives certificate of return from Chief Electoral Commissioner

President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received the Certificate of Return following his reelection in the June 24 elections from the Chairman and National Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone, ECSL, Mr Mohamed Konneh.

The Commissioner described the multi-tier elections as peaceful and credible, adding that the results were reflective of the expressions of Sierra Leoneans who voted.

“His Excellency, the hard work and diligent planning in 2022 resulted in peaceful elections and the Commission is satisfied that the result is reflective of the votes of Sierra Leoneans. With pride and honour, all the Commissioners are hereby presenting you with the Certificate of Presidential Election.

Mr. Konneh also presented the Commission’s 2022 Annual Report to the President, saying, “On behalf of ECSL, I want to take this opportunity to congratulate you, His Excellency, for your re-election as President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, in the just concluded 24 June 2023 multi-tier elections”.

He said the presentation of their annual report was in fulfillment of their duty under the law and according to the 1991 Constitution, which provides for the ECSL to submit a report on its programmes and work at least once a year to the President, a copy of which would be laid before parliament.

“The year 2022 ended on a very sound footing and laid the foundation for the positive outcome of the June 24, 2023, multi-tier elections. The report highlights key milestones on achievements made by the commission, including the conduct of elections for Paramount Chiefs, the operationalisation of policy decisions into actions in line with the Commission’s strategic plan that led to the announcement of the election date, legal reform, and voter registration.”

“His Excellency, as a Commission we want to thank you and your government for funding the elections. We are grateful to ECOWAS, political parties, and our partners for their collaboration in the conduct of successful and peaceful multi-tier elections,” he said.

President Julius Maada Bio said he was delighted to receive the 2022 Annual Report of the ECSL and the Certificate of Presidential Election, which, according to him, were part of the Commission’s mandate with clear content on activities undertaken by the Commission in the period under review.

“I want to thank you, the Chairman and National Returning Officer, and other Commissioners and staff of the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone, for the work that you undertook in the 2023 multi-tier elections.

“You have done a great job executing your mandate. It is, above all, free and fair and the results of the June 24 elections speak for themselves. I am calling on you and other members to continue to work very hard. I thank you for delivering credible elections and I am proud that I won the election,” the President said.

President Julius Maada Bio used the occasion to appeal to all Sierra Leoneans to accept the fact that democracy was a process, adding that that event had come and gone. He said the ECSL, as an institution, was not new to what happened before, during and after the elections because they had conducted elections since the end of the war.