President Bio decorates 8 Brigadier Generals

President Julius Maada Bio has decorated six out of eight newly promoted and commissioned Brigadier Generals of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, RSLAF, at a ceremony in line with constitutional provisions.

The decoration was directed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Julius F. Sandy, who announced the eight newly promoted officers as Brigadier General Alimamy Osman Kamara, Brigadier General George Mamoud Kamara, Brigadier General Albert Jusu, Brigadier General Hassan Seah Comba, Brigadier General Sheikh Sulaiman Massaquoi, Brigadier General Kemoh T. Sesay, Brigadier General Mohamed Sidikie Fofanah and Brigadier General Sahr David Ngaujah.

Dr Sandy reminded the audience that on 11 March 2024, President Julius Maada Bio approved the promotion of eight Colonels to the ranks of Brigadier Generals. He added that the day signified a reward for hard work, diligent service to duty and recognition of the success of the officers in particular and the RSLAF in general.

President Julius Maada Bio congratulated the newly promoted Brigadier Generals, stating that it was always a happy moment for the military personnel. He congratulated them wholeheartedly, citing how everybody in the military would wish to be promoted, but noted that in the military promotions were based on merit.

The President, while addressing the Brigadier Generals, said their promotion would bring a lot of expectations in terms of professionalism, stressing that his government was focused on implementing national strategies that would see the nation become a middle-income country.

He said economic and political stability were important to his government and, therefore, called on the newly promoted Brigadier Generals to serve and protect the Constitution of the state.

President Bio said the future of the country would depend on the leadership of the present generation of leaders, which included the military leadership. He assured the military of his personal and his government’s fullest support and wished them all the best.

Brigadier General Alimamy Osman Kamara, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed their profound gratitude to President Bio for reposing confidence in them with the new responsibilities. He pledged to continue to give their utmost support to the government, people, and constitution of Sierra Leone.