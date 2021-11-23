President Bio commissions Sefadu – Guinea Border Road Construction Project

November 23, 2021

President Julius Maada Bio has officially commissioned the construction of the Sefadu – Kamiendor – Guinea Border Road, and handed over the project to Guico Pres (SL) Ltd.

The event was held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jagbama Fiama in Kono District, East of Sierra Leone.

Before commissioning the road project, President Bio noted that his government was fulfilling a promise made by the previous government which they did not fulfil.

He told the gathering that the completion of the construction project will turn the road into an international highway, shorten travel time and enable farmers to easily transport their goods to markets. “We do infrastructure that lead to major developments. Road is a major enhancer to many other development projects”.

Dilating on the engineering technicalities of road construction project, Director General of the Sierra Leone Roads Authority (SLRA), Ing. Amara Jambai Kanneh, told the gathering that the SLRA usually considers safety, reliability, durability, comfortability, environmental and social issues whenever they are planning and budgeting for road construction projects.

Ing. Kanneh assured the stakeholders that the Sefadu – Kamiendor – Guinea Border Road will be constructed to withstand the test of time, and that Guico Pres is renowned for doing quality work.

The Managing Director of Guico Pres (SL) Ltd., Youssouf Decazy Camara, expressed delight for the consideration granted to his company by the Government of Sierra Leone to proceed with the project.

He assured President Bio that his company was going to do a great job with a speed that the people of Kono District will appreciate.

Speaking on behalf of all paramount chiefs and beneficiary communities, the Paramount Chief of Fiama Chiefdom, PC Mbriwah Sahr Youngai Kontanday, lamented that the people of Kono District had sacrificed all their mineral resources with the expectation that they would be rewarded with major and tangible developments, but the past governments and investors failed them.

“Today, we are blessed to have a president who is concerned about the needs of the people of Kono District,” he rejoiced.

The USD$94 Million road project will be financed and constructed by Guico Pres, and the Government of Sierra Leone will start repayment after the former shall have completed at least 10 kilometres of construction works to asphaltic level, including ancillary works.

The road will traverse five chiefdoms and benefit seven chiefdoms in Kono District. The project will also cater for major social amenities, including the construction of schools and mosques in some of the beneficiary communities.

The construction works are expected to be completed in 36 months with an additional 12 months liability period.